Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Decreases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,053 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 18.9% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $32,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,952,034 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.97. The stock has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

