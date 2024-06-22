Steem (STEEM) Price Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Steem has a total market cap of $92.00 million and $3.39 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,267.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.28 or 0.00613528 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.14 or 0.00115373 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00008773 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00036528 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.62 or 0.00251493 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00043387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00070662 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 464,744,934 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

