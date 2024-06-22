Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a hold rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.43.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $128.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $151.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.24.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

