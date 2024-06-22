Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,210 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 1.7% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $79.91. The company had a trading volume of 25,650,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,221,270. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. DZ Bank downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

