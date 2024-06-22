Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.94 and last traded at $28.94. Approximately 460 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.68.

Square Enix Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average is $36.64.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $664.86 million for the quarter. Square Enix had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 11.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Entertainment Business, Amusement Business, Publishing Business, and Rights Property Business. The company plans, develops, sells, and manages digital entertainment content primarily in the form of computer games.

