SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Acquired by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNR. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,129.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,084.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.27. 146,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,554. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.17. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.68 and a fifty-two week high of $60.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.