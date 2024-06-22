SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) is Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $7,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 57.1% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,552,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,370,000 after buying an additional 564,109 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 246,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 24,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 16,918 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 216,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.79. 5,370,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,170,662. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $30.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.61.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

