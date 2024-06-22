Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.68 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 27,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,884,000 after acquiring an additional 30,118 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,393,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,234,000 after buying an additional 237,905 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 2,206,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,857,000 after buying an additional 21,689 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,125,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,333,000 after buying an additional 43,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,632,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,899,000 after buying an additional 39,608 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,285. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $63.46. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.68.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

