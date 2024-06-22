Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 2.5% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJS stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.18. 207,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,324. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.06. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.