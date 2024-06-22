Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,741,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,503,000 after buying an additional 10,430,618 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,403,000 after buying an additional 26,985,803 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,820,000 after buying an additional 14,778,366 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,768,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,125,000 after buying an additional 167,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after buying an additional 905,087 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.06. 2,618,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,127,810. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.96. The stock has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.484 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

