Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Has $10.82 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 264,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,618 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up 4.8% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $10,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFUV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,140 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,698,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,740 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,271,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,505 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,831,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,044,000 after purchasing an additional 73,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,433,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,584,000 after purchasing an additional 237,254 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

DFUV traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $39.14. The stock had a trading volume of 234,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,182. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average of $38.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

