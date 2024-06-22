Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Buys 15,050 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.7% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,361 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.95. 8,758,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,624,319. The company has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.71. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $44.97.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

