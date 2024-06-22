SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 401 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.6% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 70,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.04. 87,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,133. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $179.43 and a 12-month high of $236.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

