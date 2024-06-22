SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 1,333 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned about 1.28% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOCT. Share Andrew L. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter worth $228,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter worth $322,000. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 39,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 27,156 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $1,120,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

BATS FOCT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.44. 9,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.02. The firm has a market cap of $552.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.64.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

