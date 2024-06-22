SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases 133 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $228,390,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,831,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,561,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,645,000 after buying an additional 503,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12,161.9% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 488,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,163,000 after buying an additional 484,167 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.17. 2,797,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,209. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

