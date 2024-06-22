SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 131,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 517,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,759 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 190,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Brogan Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,574,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,408,000 after purchasing an additional 67,258 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SPYV stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.21. 1,426,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,037. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.