SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $421,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.75. 52,521,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,332,605. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $157.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -462.34, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.