SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,763 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after buying an additional 7,996,434 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after buying an additional 7,143,775 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 13,094.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,563,253 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $169,722,000 after buying an additional 1,551,405 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in NIKE by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,714,494 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $511,853,000 after acquiring an additional 957,612 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NIKE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.81.

NIKE Stock Up 1.6 %

NIKE stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.10. The stock had a trading volume of 15,564,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,183,705. The company has a market capitalization of $146.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.02. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

