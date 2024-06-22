SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Boosts Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 199.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SOXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,921,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,279.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 129,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,205,000 after acquiring an additional 123,790 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 313,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,373,000 after acquiring an additional 99,970 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,479,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 82,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,612,000 after buying an additional 54,922 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,156,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,706,433. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.19. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $144.40 and a 12-month high of $260.65.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.