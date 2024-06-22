Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $316.75.

SNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snap-on

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at $957,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,336 shares of company stock worth $10,563,314. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in Snap-on by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 3.8% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.7 %

SNA stock opened at $266.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.82. Snap-on has a one year low of $249.84 and a one year high of $298.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.54.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Snap-on will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.03%.

About Snap-on

(Get Free Report

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.