Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $159.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Down 12.9 %

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $658.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17. Smith & Wesson Brands has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.