Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,079 Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 433,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the quarter. Digimarc makes up approximately 11.5% of Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $11,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DMRC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Digimarc by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Digimarc in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Digimarc by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Digimarc during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Digimarc during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Digimarc

In related news, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 2,000 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,279.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Digimarc news, Director Alicia Syrett sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $34,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,941.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,279.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,846 shares of company stock valued at $289,707 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DMRC. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Digimarc from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Digimarc Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DMRC traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.24. 193,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,720. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.75 million, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.62. Digimarc Co. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $43.43.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 114.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

