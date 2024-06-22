Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. MediWound makes up about 1.2% of Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 0.90% of MediWound worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediWound by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 109,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDWD stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.46. 199,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,295. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42. MediWound Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $19.86.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 64.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MediWound Ltd. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised MediWound to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

