Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QuickLogic were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUIK. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuickLogic during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in QuickLogic during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in QuickLogic by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QuickLogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QuickLogic news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 1,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $30,675.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,073.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other QuickLogic news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $43,667.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,787.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Saxe sold 1,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $30,675.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,073.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,196 shares of company stock worth $242,640 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of QuickLogic in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Read Our Latest Report on QuickLogic

QuickLogic Stock Up 1.6 %

QUIK traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 180,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. QuickLogic Co. has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.81 million, a P/E ratio of 172.00 and a beta of 1.56.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. QuickLogic had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuickLogic Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.