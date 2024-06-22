Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Kornit Digital makes up about 2.1% of Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Kornit Digital worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 402.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 5.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 23,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.57. The stock had a trading volume of 251,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,473. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.87. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $31.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $43.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.85 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 27.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.31%. Analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

