Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $535.00

Silence Therapeutics plc (LON:SLN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 535 ($6.80) and traded as low as GBX 512 ($6.51). Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 535 ($6.80), with a volume of 913,528 shares.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of £480.35 million and a PE ratio of -11.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 535 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 535.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

