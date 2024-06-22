SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 72 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,784,000 after buying an additional 583,028 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,757,000 after acquiring an additional 116,492 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,270,000 after purchasing an additional 119,948 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,230,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,506,000 after purchasing an additional 226,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,545,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,017,000 after purchasing an additional 26,485 shares during the period.

VTV stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,036. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.60. The company has a market cap of $115.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

