SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 6,798 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,798 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF comprises 1.1% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

RSPH traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.47. 109,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,465. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average is $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.13 million, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $31.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

