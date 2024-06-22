SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 635 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Midwest Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 70,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $237,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.88. 855,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.54 and a 200-day moving average of $115.65.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

