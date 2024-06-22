SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 304 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.89. 5,793,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,148,859. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.20. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $46.08.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

