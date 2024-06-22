SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 168 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,375 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,795 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.13.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.94 on Friday, reaching $212.53. 22,741,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,186,122. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.36 and its 200-day moving average is $166.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $1,346,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,893 shares in the company, valued at $44,068,735.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $1,346,160.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,068,735.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

