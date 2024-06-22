SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Invests $558,000 in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 41,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,201 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.44.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.2226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

