SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XLG. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at $319,000. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,747,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 107,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5,426.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,266,000 after acquiring an additional 918,032 shares during the last quarter.

XLG stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,990. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.87. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $32.74 and a 12 month high of $46.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

