SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,566,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946,006 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,500,096,000 after buying an additional 6,505,853 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,761.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,497,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,387 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,972.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,435,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,739,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,240 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TLT remained flat at $93.96 on Friday. 22,830,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,737,988. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.52. The company has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

