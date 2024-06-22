SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.76. The stock had a trading volume of 268,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,690. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.40 and its 200 day moving average is $166.50. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $176.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

