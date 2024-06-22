SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,712 Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,000. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $333.56. The stock had a trading volume of 135,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $236.38 and a 12 month high of $338.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $310.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.05.
About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
