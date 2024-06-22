SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,712 Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,000. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $333.56. The stock had a trading volume of 135,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $236.38 and a 12 month high of $338.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $310.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.05.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.