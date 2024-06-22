Shilanski & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.5% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 212,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.77. 28,282,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,836,777. The company has a market capitalization of $270.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.36.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Argus increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 223,665 shares of company stock worth $13,995,465. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.