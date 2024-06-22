SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Trading Down 6.4%

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.93 and last traded at $4.93. Approximately 1,970 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 3,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

SES Stock Down 6.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07.

Get SES alerts:

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 42.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Ses S.A. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About SES

SES SA provides satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services worldwide. The company offers content connectivity solutions, including network spanning satellite and ground infrastructure to create, deliver, and manage video and data solutions. It also provides data connectivity services through its fleet of geostationary earth orbit and medium earth orbit satellites to the aviation, cloud, cruise, energy, government, maritime, and telco and mobile network operator industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.