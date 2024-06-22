Seele-N (SEELE) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $549,938.40 and approximately $694.08 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009265 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,227.55 or 0.99998434 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00012260 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00077317 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.0000225 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

