Sebold Capital Management Inc. Sells 866 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 310,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 83,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $10,380,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.10. 62,733,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,456,566. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.23%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

