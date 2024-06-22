Sebold Capital Management Inc. Sells 30 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,112,762,000 after buying an additional 1,118,746 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,763,000 after acquiring an additional 146,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,117,000 after acquiring an additional 50,070 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $547.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,107,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $525.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $506.46. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $551.29.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

