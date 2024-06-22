Sebold Capital Management Inc. Acquires 8,295 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.80. The stock had a trading volume of 471,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,806. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.40 and a 1-year high of $59.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.73.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.