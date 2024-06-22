Sebold Capital Management Inc. Acquires 20,533 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,533 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sebold Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. UBS Group AG increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 443,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 48.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,956,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,934,000 after buying an additional 639,723 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,762,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,762,000 after buying an additional 431,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 325,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 25,445 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ANGL traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $28.61. The stock had a trading volume of 629,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,154. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $29.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1562 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

