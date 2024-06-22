Sebold Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,489 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 19.0% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Sebold Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $28,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $860,010,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $671,392,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after buying an additional 2,153,993 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 926.0% during the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,705,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,693,000 after buying an additional 1,539,527 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 53.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,120,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,410,000 after buying an additional 1,082,620 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.59. 4,112,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,114,011. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.48. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $169.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

