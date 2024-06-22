Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,385,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,748,000 after buying an additional 10,251,581 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $103,053,000. Nepc LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $78,399,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,743,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,004,000 after purchasing an additional 838,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,306,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,886,000 after purchasing an additional 566,822 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,648,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,768. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $52.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.81.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

