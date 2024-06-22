Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stake Boosted by PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.7% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,509.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,943,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,811,000 after acquiring an additional 17,766,110 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,864.1% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 448,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,746,000 after purchasing an additional 425,228 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,898,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $16,609,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 144.8% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 331,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,413,000 after buying an additional 195,868 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $78.27. 192,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,253. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.00. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $81.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.