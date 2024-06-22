Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $14,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,378,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,598 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,218,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,542,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,048,000 after purchasing an additional 680,703 shares in the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,101,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,673,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.84. 231,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,260. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $76.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

