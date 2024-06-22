Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $8,295.61

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last week, Scholarship Coin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Scholarship Coin has a market capitalization of $8,295.61 and $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scholarship Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Scholarship Coin

Scholarship Coin was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins. Scholarship Coin’s official message board is discord.gg/xt28253ca. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. Scholarship Coin’s official website is www.scholarshipcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Scholarship Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00059961 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scholarship Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scholarship Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

