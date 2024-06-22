Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.12

Shares of Sandoz Group AG (OTCMKTS:SDZNY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.12 and last traded at $37.12, with a volume of 67991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.47.
Sandoz Group Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
About Sandoz Group
Sandoz Group AG develops, manufactures, and markets generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars worldwide. The company covers therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, central nervous system, oncology, infectious diseases, pain and respiratory, diabetes, immunology, endocrinology, hematology, and ophthalmology, as well as bone disease.
Featured Stories
