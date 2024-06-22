Sanctum Infinity 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14.27 Million (INF)

Sanctum Infinity (INF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Sanctum Infinity has a total market cap of $286.58 million and approximately $14.27 million worth of Sanctum Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sanctum Infinity has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One Sanctum Infinity token can currently be bought for $165.81 or 0.00258738 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sanctum Infinity Profile

Sanctum Infinity’s total supply is 1,728,359 tokens. The official website for Sanctum Infinity is app.sanctum.so/infinity. Sanctum Infinity’s official Twitter account is @sanctumso. Sanctum Infinity’s official message board is medium.com/@soceanfinance.

Sanctum Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanctum Infinity (INF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Sanctum Infinity has a current supply of 1,728,203.43095846. The last known price of Sanctum Infinity is 165.80629438 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $13,292,152.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.sanctum.so/infinity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sanctum Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sanctum Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sanctum Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

